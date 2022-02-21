What if you saw your life flash before your eyes?

In a blink, every scene, every moment, winking by in a flip-book of memory.

Would you be happy?

What would you see?

Would you be proud, satisfied,

Content with all your choices, with all that you have achieved?



What about regret?

What about all the moments of sadness and grief, and loss?

All those chances you missed….

All those times you could have risen up and conquered your fears,

Took this life head-on and made your dreams your reality.



How many times did you take the easy option?

How many times did you give-up?

How many times did you refuse to fall?



Did you hold it all together, tightly-gripped,

Or were you brave enough to let go?

Did you howl at the moon, dance barefoot around the coals,

Sing to the stars, and live by the Truth of your soul?



Who would you remember?

Who would you see?

Which places made a mark on your heart,

And etched themselves into your memory?



What would you do if you had your time again?



…Perhaps it’s possible to always feel this way?

To constantly hold the remembrance of all that is Good,

Of all that holds True Purpose, of all that You Really Are.



Perhaps tomorrow we die.



Whether for a single moment or for a hundred years,

today we live.

That much is sure.



So what will you do with your time?



*



In love,

Always,

Jx

