What if you saw your life flash before your eyes?
In a blink, every scene, every moment, winking by in a flip-book of memory.
Would you be happy?
What would you see?
Would you be proud, satisfied,
Content with all your choices, with all that you have achieved?
What about regret?
What about all the moments of sadness and grief, and loss?
All those chances you missed….
All those times you could have risen up and conquered your fears,
Took this life head-on and made your dreams your reality.
How many times did you take the easy option?
How many times did you give-up?
How many times did you refuse to fall?
Did you hold it all together, tightly-gripped,
Or were you brave enough to let go?
Did you howl at the moon, dance barefoot around the coals,
Sing to the stars, and live by the Truth of your soul?
Who would you remember?
Who would you see?
Which places made a mark on your heart,
And etched themselves into your memory?
What would you do if you had your time again?
…Perhaps it’s possible to always feel this way?
To constantly hold the remembrance of all that is Good,
Of all that holds True Purpose, of all that You Really Are.
Perhaps tomorrow we die.
Whether for a single moment or for a hundred years,
today we live.
That much is sure.
So what will you do with your time?
*
In love,
Always,
Jx
12 Comments
Dear James, as always I adore your work filled with spiritual thoughts and wisdom. I ask myself those questions on a regular basis and the older I get, the more I practice my believe, the more I come to the conclusion that everything that happened to and with me has been for a purpose, if it was good or bad. Eventually it has made me the person I have become. Wishing you always much joy on your spiritual journey.
That is such a wonderful response, Cornelia. I absolutely relate and agree. So many triumphs and failures in my own life. I guess the failures are so well documented though ha! But all is part of a Great Plan and I am thankful for it all. Art can be a great prompt, a reminder to keep going and embrace each moment for its own, without fears blocking us. It is a reminder I also need too, even after all these years… Wishing you all the Light in the universe. Jx
I am new to your space and have just spent the better part of two hours exploring. Your photography evokes emotion, and your words truly inspire. You are definitely living the experience. Safe travels.
I am very honoured by your visit and for those two hours! What a gift. God bless you. Thank you so much. Jx
Food for thought as always James, thank you for these inspiring and uplifting words.
Thank you very much, Jacky… Jx
Absolutely beautiful and meaningful. Definitely food for thought.
Thank you my friend. Food for my thoughts too… Jx
Salvation isn’t really earned ,just faith and trust in believing. 🙏
Living with the here and now moment is free from beginning and end, no past only a moment without the worries of tomorrow.
Yes! Like the sparrows 🙂 free, in trust, and in faith that God has all things covered for His beloved Creation. Thanks for the reminder of that… Jx
Excellent proposition, leaving me to want to start over. However, since Einstein’s theory suggests everything is happening all at once, the only place to start….is now.
Yes! Absolutely! This is also very true. All we have is now. The past means nothing really. Time to live out loud and fully, from the depths of the heart.