Hold On To Your Faith

…and Believe in Your Heart

“Believe in your heart that you’re meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles.” – Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

…even if a thing feels totally and wholly like an ending, perhaps even the very ‘end’ itself, quite often, in time, you will see it was just the beginning of a whole new journey, a journey you never imagined you would take. A journey you never asked for, but one that would ultimately change the course of your life forever… and perhaps beyond… and beyond… and beyond.

Each thing is a sign of another, and I am learning, slowly, to accept each change of plan or ‘failure’ as a blessing, rather than a curse or set-back. Every single day I step out of the door (wherever I happen to be in the world) and that simple thing is a blessing, a miracle, and something to be so very thankful for. I am still going, still trying, still fighting, laughing, crying and searching… and, somehow, I still don’t want to give up, no matter what life throws at me. I am still trying to win. There is still so very much I want to do, and the list doesn’t seem to be getting any shorter the more I tick things off.

My faith is tried and tested, and yet I still hold on to it, firmly… from time to time my hand has slackened, but still it remains, miraculously burns on.

Increasingly I’m finding serendipitous meetings and timings surfacing in my life, cropping up all over, in unexpected places and in bizarre fashions… it’s utterly magical, strange, sometimes bewildwering. I realise they have always been there, these sorts of happenings and signs, on the periphery, but sometimes I seem to shut myself off and ‘go my own way’… oddly, I always end up back at the same place I would have ended up if I’d taken mind of ‘the signs’ in the first place… perhaps not so strange, really.

But one thing I realise, time and time again, is that faith is the very thing that binds the human existence to the surrounding universe.

Belief, in something – in goodness, in the Universe, in God, science, Creation, music, yourself – or even belief in success, physical fitness, popularity, wealth – in any thing or idea ‘greater’, ‘omnipresent’ or ‘beyond’ our mundane reality – this phenomenon, that intrinsically resides somewhere within all people, the ability to believe in something unseen, a movement or an ideal, this in turn creates purpose… and purpose is everything to progress and contentment, happiness, joy and sanity.

Without purpose nothing would exist.

Creation is purpose. Everything in this world ‘purposes’ to survive, intends to grow, mature, inspire and spread seeds… we are no different from anything else in Creation.

People have often asked me what my raison d’etre is… and I’ve finally found it.

My raison d’etre is to have a raison d’etre.

No more. No less.

To have a reason to live is everything and all that I need.

Do you have a raison d’etre? Something to give thanks for? Something to get out of bed for, a dream you have yet to accomplish, a place yet to explore, a feat yet to achieve? If so, then you have everything you need…

To take a journey.

To make a break, start afresh, begin a legacy.

So let’s make some magic.

Let’s be bold.

Let’s live to discover, to build, to achieve.

Like every great person in history,

Let’s live for the journey, the becoming.

Not ‘the became’… not ‘the was’

…but the ‘will be’…

❤

Self-portraits taken on the Tomb of Zechariah in the Kidron Valley, Jerusalem.

The final picture taken on the Temple Mount, Jerusalem, by Ana-Maria Leonte.

